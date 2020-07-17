Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,167 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

