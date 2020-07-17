Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $632.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $655.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,610 shares of company stock worth $122,622,337 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

