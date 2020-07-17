Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in State Street by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of State Street by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

