Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.