Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,015 Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

