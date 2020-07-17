Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $255.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

