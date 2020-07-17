Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,395 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2,479.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 568,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

