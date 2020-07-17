Hansie van Vreden Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) insider Hansie van Vreden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £60,000 ($73,837.07).

LON GDP opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. Goldplat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

Get Goldplat alerts:

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.