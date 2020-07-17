Hansie van Vreden Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) insider Hansie van Vreden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £60,000 ($73,837.07).
LON GDP opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. Goldplat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).
About Goldplat
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.