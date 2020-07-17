Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 113.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.60 ($1.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Hammerson to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 83 ($1.02) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 75.48 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 39.57 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.30 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

