Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.