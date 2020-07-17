Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

