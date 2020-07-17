Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 592 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

