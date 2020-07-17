Grid+ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,680.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 56.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.56 million and $2,680.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.04860238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032480 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

