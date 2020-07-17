Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $853.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

