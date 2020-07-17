Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GBX opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.