Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE GBX opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
