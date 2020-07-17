Great-West Lifeco Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$24.31 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 17.43 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

