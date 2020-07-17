Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPL. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

