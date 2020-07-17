Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFTU. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Beaufort Securities lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($9.48) to GBX 750 ($9.23) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 824.17 ($10.14).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 689 ($8.48) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($12.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 656.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £198,538.55 ($244,325.07). Also, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 132 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £869.88 ($1,070.49).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

