GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:GPX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GP Strategies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 62,953 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

