GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in GP Strategies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

