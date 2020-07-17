Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 98,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,850.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

