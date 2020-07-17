Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0546

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Cryptopia. Golem has a market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.01877939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitMart, GOPAX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, WazirX, BitBay, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, Binance, Mercatox, Livecoin, YoBit, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Bitbns, Coinbe, HitBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bithumb, Tidex, Iquant, ABCC, BigONE, Braziliex, Koinex, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

