Goldman Sachs Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 66,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 31,771 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS opened at $216.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

