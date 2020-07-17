Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.48 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.55.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

