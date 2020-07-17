Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,121 ($26.10) to GBX 2,060 ($25.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,910 ($23.50) to GBX 2,080 ($25.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($22.03) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.03)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.42 ($23.88).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,799 ($22.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,873.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,865.24. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

