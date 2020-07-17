Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 59.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $22.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

