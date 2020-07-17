Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $670.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.34.

NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,989,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

