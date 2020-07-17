Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.67 ($2.83).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.41.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

