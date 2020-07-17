GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Securities increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,635.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.