GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Securities increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,635.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
