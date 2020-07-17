GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,060 by Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,635.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

