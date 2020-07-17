GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,060 by Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,635.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
