GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,635.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,649.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

