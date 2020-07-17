GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,635.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,649.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
