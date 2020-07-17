Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAND. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

