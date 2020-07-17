Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of LAND opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a P/E ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

