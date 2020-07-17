Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.
Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Shares of LAND opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a P/E ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37.
LAND has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
