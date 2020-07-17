Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -2,142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.56 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $629.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.