Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.