Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $16.32 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,447,000 after buying an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $15,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

