Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.
Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $16.32 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,447,000 after buying an additional 5,260,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $15,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
