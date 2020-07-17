Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

