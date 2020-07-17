Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

