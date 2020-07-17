GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 380,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

