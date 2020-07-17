GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $239,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180,074.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.