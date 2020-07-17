GenWealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,781 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

