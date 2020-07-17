Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Motco raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 53,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

