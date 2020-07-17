General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.