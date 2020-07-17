Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

