Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Markel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $927.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $930.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,023.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,054.67.

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

