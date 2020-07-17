Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 57,894 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,452,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,894 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

