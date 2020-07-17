Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 149,571 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149,571 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

