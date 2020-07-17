Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

