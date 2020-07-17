Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,179 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

