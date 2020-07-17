Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $312.51 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average of $244.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

